To The Herald-Whig:
I received an e-letter from Congressman Darrin LaHood decrying the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters and asking for prayers for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was killed by the traitors who stormed the building. He states he has always been a man of principle committed to law and order. I find this to be rank hypocrisy by Rep. LaHood. He is in part responsible for the attack. How many times has he kowtowed to the lies told by the president? How many times has he not spoken the truth when misguided people have suggested that President Obama was not a citizen? He has turned a blind eye to Q-Anon nonsense among his supporters. He has never stated that the election of 2020 was a clear victory for Biden when he knows this to be true, but has coddled those who have been taken in by the lies put out by the president. He let them believe he believed this nonsense, too. The blood of Officer Sicknick is on LaHood's hands and on the hands of every coward in the GOP who has chosen to lay aside the truth for fear of alienating the misguided extremists in the grips of the charlatan and con artist in the White House.
Terrell Dempsey