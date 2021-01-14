To The Herald-Whig:
“Remember Syria” is good advice just now for all Republicans and Democrats, all Americans, but I address it especially to Sen. Hawley of Missouri, as the closest to Quincy and perhaps the first of the now dozen Republican Senators and some hundred Representatives who would support Trump by voting to reject at least some of Biden’s votes in the Electoral College, unless reexamined yet again, but by Congress. Like Trump, they fail to cite any evidence for his charges of fraud. Passage of time has softened the memory of Syria’s civil war, so some reading to refresh the memory of its cruel and endless horrors might help us to avoid them. My best guess for this puzzling refusal to cite any evidence is awareness that it would not have altered the result of the election and that therefore any repair should have been be delayed until after the election and done discreetly, with no excessive publicity, so as not to damage that fragile foundation of democracy, a willingness to accept losing, however unwillingly. No doubt Sen. Hawley would protest that it is not fair to assume that criticism of an election amounts to desire to destroy that foundation, to sedition, and normally I would agree. But our reluctance to believe that Trump could possibly be serious about what he was saying—not in America! —was nearly a fatal mistake. The shocking events of last Wednesday at our Capital have put an end to innocence.
From now on, failure to suspect sedition behind charges that an election is invalid without any evidence being given, especially by a follower of Trump, would be criminally negligent. That said, I too need to remember Syria.
Mowbray Allan