To The Herald-Whig:
A good teacher leaves a remarkable impression on her students that will never leave them. For over 70 years, Dolores L. Wemhoener taught countless children and adults in the community of Quincy, Illinois, how to play the piano.
“Always play music the way it was written to be played,” she would state as she enthusiastically introduced students to the music of Chopin, Beethoven, and Mozart. Starting with the five finger exercises and working up to the four octave scales, Dolores Wemhoener passionately instilled a love for musical technique in the lives of so many.
She once mentioned an important lesson she learned from her piano teacher: “Dolores, always remember that you must be as energetic and encouraging with the last student of the day as you were with the first student of the day.” As any teacher knows, this can be a difficult task, but it is something that Dolores practiced throughout her teaching career.
Dolores Wemhoener passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018—nearly three years ago—but her legacy continues through the countless students she taught. As one of her students, I am so grateful for her devotion to teaching. The skills I learned preparing for music lessons helped me succeed during college, and now, the perseverance and preparation skills learned during those music lessons, serve as a foundation while I pursue my vocational dreams.
Nonetheless, the love for music and the way she enabled me (and others) to share that love for music will never be forgotten. Whether playing Bach’s Solfeggietto in C minor for my family or the William Tell Overture for a contest, some of my favorite memories revolve around the piano. Perhaps, now, with the world seeming like such a strange place, it’s comforting to remember the little piano room where Mrs. Wemhoener taught year after year. While the yellow-sided home on State Street no longer welcomes students day after day, many of the children and adults alike in Quincy were blessed by this lady’s devotion to her students.
Teachers truly do make a difference in the lives of their students, and Dolores Wemhoener is an example of this truth.
Hope Smashey
Broken Arrow, OK