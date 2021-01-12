To The Herald-Whig:
The storming of the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021 by the violent pro-Trump mob in an attempt to overturn our presidential election has local implications.
We understand that people from the Quincy area were present and part of the mob action that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the “failed insurrection” and what the editorial in the Quincy Herald-Whig called an attempted effort to overthrow democracy by a bloody coup.
Our public safety demands that we know the identity of those violence prone insurrectionist living in our community. Local law enforcement, responsible new print, radio and television media should investigate and identify by individual names the local people participating at the scene of the rioting in our nation’s capital.
This is very serious business. I agree with the editorial in the Herald-Whig that January 6th was one of the darkest days for our republic’s democracy.
Hubert G. Staff
Quincy