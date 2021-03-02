A Farewell to Stereotyping
The February 23rd Cal Thomas column regarding Rush Limbaugh and his rise to popularity deserves comment. Most of what he wrote has validity. However, his accurate quote of Barack Obama requires context. Such is provided by Obama himself on pages 144-145 in his book Promised Land.
The quote is from the 2008 presidential primary campaign, not from 2015. He first of all recognizes that for 25 years small towns and their dwindling employment opportunities have been ignored by Washington and White House occupants. He goes on “so it is not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling to guns... religion... antipathy to people unlike them... anti-immigrant...anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.” I suggest that his words express understanding and not dismissiveness to small-town Limbaugh listeners.
Obama writes that he wished he’d said “and they look to their traditions and way of life that have been constants... faith...hunting...work...family... community. And when Republicans tell them Democrats despise these things—or when we give them reason to believe we do—then the best policies in the world don’t matter to them.”
Thomas goes on, “Imagine the reaction had members of groups favored by Democrats been similarly put down by the right.” He conveniently forgets Mitt Romney’s statement that 47% of the voters can’t be swayed because they are government freeloaders who pay no income tax. Romney might have added that they pay sales tax, property tax, and fees to government agencies. Also most of that 47% is too poor to qualify to pay income tax—unlike a self-proclaimed billionaire who as best we can tell paid $750 income tax in two recent successive years.
Thomas concludes that Limbaugh critics never understood him. “They still don’t and neither do they care to.” Now there is an “avoidable stereotype” which should be a “relic of the past”. Thomas’s words, not mine—but let us endeavor to do better than he and make these negative stereotypes bygone relics.
Wm. Hyde
Quincy