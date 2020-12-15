To The Herald-Whig:
We call them the Greatest Generation, those brave men and women who selflessly came forward to fight against the Far-Right Fascism being forcibly spread by Mussolini and Hitler's ardent followers. Our soldiers' sacrifices made our freedom, and our democracy, safe from dictators - at least for awhile.
Now we have Donald Trump and his cult-followers attempting a power-grab. Worse, spineless, cowardly GOP politicians, fearful of being put on Trump's Naughty List, are scurrying out from under their rocks just long enough to support Trump's desire for absolute dictatorship. By challenging our country's lawful 2020 election, they deny the Will of the People in favor of the Will of Donald Trump. The GOP hopes to achieve their goal to destroy the last vestiges of democracy in our country and make their Fascist beliefs our way of life.
What the Nazis couldn't do, our own politicians strive to achieve. My father was a 1st Lieutenant and Army Air Corps pilot during WWII. He served his country and is doubtless rolling over in his grave that his efforts are being spat upon by Trump and the GOP.
These are the Fascist politicians in the tri-state area who are gutting our Constitution by adding their names to the list of cult-followers who believe Donald Trump, and only Donald Trump, should call the shots:
Illinois: "Representatives" Mike Bost and Darin LaHood.
Iowa: "Representative" Steve King. Governor Kim Reynolds tried to embroil Iowa in the Texas coup lawsuit.
Missouri bears the most shame: Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. "Representatives" Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jason T. Smith, and Ann Wagner.
These are all politicians who have sworn to uphold our laws and Constitution, but instead are cowardly liars and oath-breakers, having decided that obeying the law and Constitution is just not their thing; they would rather break the law and promote Civil War in our country.
Because that is what is coming. Do not think for one minute that the rest of us Americans, we who can actually think for ourselves and voted the way we think, lawfully electing Joe Biden, will tolerate Donald Trump remaining illegally in power.