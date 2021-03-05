Quincy's future is bright with Baldner
To the Herald-Whig:
As a former sheriff and 30-year officer with the Adams County Sheriff's Department, I want to publicly support Nora Baldner for Mayor.
She will be good for public safety; she will be good for our community.
Her experience as a journalist, educator and fundraiser for Quincy nonprofits show her character. She will represent all of the people, not a single party of faction.
Fresh outlook is key to moving our city forward. Nora Baldner will take Quincy into a bright future.
Brian VonderHaar
Quincy