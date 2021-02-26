Nora Baldner would do a good job as mayor of Quincy
To The Herald-Whig:
Nora Baldner is a strong person with resourceful views and ideas. Her management experiences will bring unique insights into running the City of Quincy. Nora will stick to her word and hold others accountable as well. She will stand behind our police and fire and ensure they receive the resources they need. Nora has experience working for the people of Quincy and has proven to be a valuable asset in addressing the community’s needs. As a former alderman, I am a firm believer in getting to know the people you serve and think Nora will do the same. I also believe it is time Quincy elects a woman mayor and Nora is the right on for the job.
Raymond “Skip” Vahlkamp