To The Herald Whig:
Afghanistan Veterans and alike,
Don’t let our brothers and sisters believe the lie that has entered their heads these days. Was it worth it? Was all that pain, sweat, and tears for nothing? Many Afghan veterans are suffering still today with the unseen wounds of their times in country, just like other wars. And now they are thinking it was for nothing.
None of it was for nothing! All of it was brave, courageous, honorable, and it was real. You answered the call and stood in the door. Some didn’t come back. And just remember that they didn’t die for nothing. They were there standing next to another Marine, Sailor, Soldier, or Airmen. A brother, a sister in the fight together.
I don’t know a single veteran who will say that during a heated exchange of small arms fire and indirect fire they were sending rounds down range saying, “This one’s for mom” or “This one’s for the president”. There’s a sort of disconnection when the triggers start getting pulled. The disconnect causes everything else to disappear and only one thing remains. The mission. For some, the mission was a mountain side or a large compound with Taliban inside. But that wasn’t the real mission. The mission was you, the other veteran who stood in those shoes with you a few years ago. The person you fought the evil with. That was the mission. Their welfare and safety.
So many of those same people, those veterans are still alive and in the world just like you. And some may be needing some immediate ground support just like you. How do we win? Together.
Today veterans, I offer you a present mission. Do it today or every day. As long as you do it. A mission is not meant to be left unaccomplished. It is meant to be completed.
Afghan veterans who are feeling okay today, or veterans of other wars, reach out to an Afghan buddy. Make sure they are OK. Give them aid if they ask. If you are the veteran feeling weak and tired, you have a mission too. Stay in the fight until one of us gets to you. Stay in the fight. And we will fight the darkness together. While you’re fighting, get into God’s word and pray.
Jeffrey Leeper
Camdenton, Mo.