On the ballot at the Nov. 8 election will be an initiative to legalize the manufacture, sale and possession of marijuana. For some people, this will be a dream come true if approved by voters. Unfortunately for others, this would be devastating. For the former, this would end enforcement of laws that currently could result in prosecutions and prison sentences for users. Arguments to approve it would be advanced that this is a civil liberties issue. They see this as only impacting their bodies, much like the use of alcohol or tobacco. Perhaps, in limited circumstances, this may be true.
However, there are other people who can be impacted from the recreational use of marijuana. The substance sold and used nowadays is not the same as that in decades past. Its TCH percentage is higher. Medical and mental health professionals are seeing and treating patients with diagnoses of psychoses at a greater rate and with more severity. As users become more addicted to these new strains of marijuana, they need higher levels of TCH to bring the euphoria they were experiencing with less of in their bodies. In young people, this is especially dangerous. Diagnoses of schizophrenia are manifesting themselves.
In addition, marijuana is also showing up in edible forms. Unfortunately, even children are consuming them accidentally, sometimes to very tragic outcomes.
Marijuana often causes impairment in mental function. A driver can be under the influence much as a drunk can be and cause vehicular injury, death and property damage. This results in innocent people being potentially victimized. This results in a societal cost of which we would have little to no idea of how much the amount would be.
When applying for a job, a positive result would potentially disqualify the applicant for future hire until the drug clears the bloodstream and tissue of the user.
I urge you as Missouri voters to reject this initiative.
