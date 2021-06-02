To The Herald-Whig:
In regard to Steve Eighinger's May 26 Article "Scarface the Enforcer", I get the humor. I live in Missouri and work in Illinois, so know the rivalry. Although with the condition of Illinois government, many are moving to Missouri and we invite them on over as long as the politics doesn't follow them. The article listed "famous" more "infamous" characters of the two states. I would like to think both Missouri and Illinois are known for more than the outlaws grown there. Missouri holds claim to Omar Bradley, Five Star General; Josephine Baker, dancer, 1st black woman in motion pictures; Yogi Berra; Martha Jane Canary (Calamity Jane); Walter Cronkite; James Fergason, inventor of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and don't forget Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain). Illinois can boast famous comedian Jack Benny; Jazz Musician, Miles Davis; Band Leader Benny Goodman; President Ronald Reagan; and Author, Ernest Hemingway, to name a few. Missouri and Illinois share Walt Disney who was born in Chicago and at age 4 moved to Marceline, Missouri and later Kansas City. I would say both Missouri and Illinois, despite some flaws, have a lot to be proud about.
Nancy Berhorst
Canton, Mo.