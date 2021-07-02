To The Herald Whig:
As a retired firefighter of the Quincy Fire Department, I have a question for the Quincy Police and Fire Commission: Why has the commission felt it necessary to go out of town for fire chief candidates?
I know for a fact there are firefighters in the Quincy Fire Department that are well qualified for the fire chief's job. To my knowledge, QFD has always had outstanding fire chiefs come from the department's ranks. I fail to see what has changed.
Most of the long-time citizens of Quincy remember the mistake the commission made going out of town for a police chief. Does Quincy really need a fire chief from out of town?
Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.
Roger Huntley
Quincy