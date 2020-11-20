To The Herald-Whig:
Constitutional Electoral System; Don't throw the baby out to let us drown in the dirty bath water. "Winner take all" is stupid but getting rid of the Electoral College is worse. Electors should be elected by the district with the 2 at-large electors elected by state vote. Maine and Nebraska already do this. At least it would restore some confidence that votes do count, regardless of what raises voters' doubts, be it technical glitches, fraud or Russian agents. I am no pollster, BUT I would bet $10 to a doughnut that voters in rural Maine and urban Omaha, Nebraska are more confident about their votes than most of the rest of us. When states with game changing numbers of electoral votes have concentrations of "irregularities" it raises fears of mob rule not lost on founding fathers Hamilton, Madison, etc. "Winner take all" diminishes the original intent of the electoral system. Read Federalist Paper #68. Such a change in individual states does not require US Constitutional amendment.