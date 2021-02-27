To The Herald-Whig:
Do we know how fortunate we are to be living in West- Central Illinois?
Nowhere in the entire state of Illinois is there a more efficient, thorough and accommodating area in meeting the needs of those of us seeking to be tested and immunized for the COVID-19 virus.
The Adams County Emergency Management offices, Adams County Health Department and numerous other organizations have created a system that is effective, that works and that is certainly exemplary. The logistics of the plan, the use of technology in record keeping, the speed and ease that one can get a virus test or immunization shot is unbelievable.
I can only imagine the hours of planning, contacts made and actions taken by so many people.
This creation has brought together people whose knowledge, time, skills and hours of effort have offered the citizens of this area a process that helps the well-being of every citizen of the area. You have made this process so positive, nonfearful and easy for us.
As I went through the process of getting my two shots, I was constantly greeted by positive people in a positive atmosphere. Parking lot transporters, door greeters, registration area people, vaccine givers, waiting room cleaners and finally the exit-door handlers all carried out their responsibilities in a helpful, relaxed, polite and positive manner.
Yes, you are the best in the entire state. Thank you, Emergency Management, cooperating agencies and organizations, and the people doing the “doing” for showing our citizens what can be done in cases of emergency.
The old saying, “Plan your work and work your plan” has been carried out in this area of the state by a fantastic group of people.
Thank you -– you all help in making us safe and proud.
Don McKinley