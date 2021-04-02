To The Herald Whig,
All the people of Melrose Township who live on gravel roads will know what I'm talking about. How about dust in your house? The roads don't get dust treatment in the summer months like they should. How about flat tires? There has not been any new oil and chip put down in Melrose Township in the last 10 years. How do you like paying for all those flat tires and new tires because the tires don't hold up on the flint rock? The people on Lentz and Benz Road didn't get mail or medicine on 2 separate occasions this winter. One time it was a week and the postal supervisor said the road was not safe to travel. Ditches are not cut in some places; water runs across roads. School buses run through farm fences, ice and snow not taken care of. Some ditches cut too deep. (Hazard) I built roads and bridges for 37 years!
I say it's time for a change! Ten years no roads oiled and chipped. Ask those who live on gravel roads. Potholes wow!
Gary E. Hagerbaumer
Melrose Township