To The Herald Whig:
Many would agree that my dad has proven leadership and proven results. Throughout my dad’s campaign there have been several questions about diversity and inclusion. I want to share another aspect of my dad’s background that many don’t realize. I understand that diversity and inclusion are broad categories. The important concept is to respect differences, including: race, ethnicity, disabilities, gender, sexual orientation, etc. Mike Troup respects differences. My dad is a first-generation American. My paternal grandparents were born in Czechoslovakia and escaped to West Germany in 1948. They spent time in concentration camps before immigrating to the United States in 1950. Antonin and Vlasta Troup arrived in New York and then made their way to Clinton, Iowa where they lived for 3 years. During this time they worked during the day and taught themselves English at night. In 1953 they moved to Quincy, IL and my dad was born in 1957. My paternal grandparents dealt with prejudice and discrimination their entire lives due to being foreign and having accents. Based on skin color they had privilege in certain areas but to assume Mike Troup doesn’t respect differences is absurd. To think that Mike Troup doesn’t respect and understand diversity and inclusion is short-sighted. My paternal grandparents experienced more prejudice and discrimination than many people realize. Mike Troup grew up in that house. Effective leaders must possess many positive human qualities. Mike Troup is respectful, approachable, genuine, and level-headed. Please vote for Mike Troup for Mayor on April 6.
Michael Troup, Jr.
Quincy