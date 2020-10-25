To The Herald-Whig:
As I write this letter to encourage your vote for our Adams County Clerk, Ryan Niekamp, roughly 11,000 of our neighbors have already cast their vote for the November election. Think about that for a moment… a record number of early and mail-in votes have already been cast and we still have two weeks to go before election day.
My mom and I voted the very first day polls opened… I was number 457. It was packed, but orderly. Ryan’s office staff walked us through the new voting procedures dictated by this crazy pandemic and all the new voter security issues to ensure our vote is counted… and not discounted by voter fraud.
Having been in or around government for going on four decades, I would suggest that the best endorsement for a candidate seeking your vote is competence. Competence is not flashy or headline grabbing, but really, isn’t competence what we all want from the folks we entrust with our vote?
This is Ryan Niekamp’s first countywide election. In my opinion he is one of the next generation’s most promising new public servants in our community. He has demonstrated his competence, learned the laws, improved his office workings, and put together an awesome team to pull off what will be one of the biggest elections in our history. I truly believe he has earned your vote.
Jeff Mays