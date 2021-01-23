To The Herald-Whig:
I buried my father this month in Calvary Cemetery. He was born and raised in Quincy, as was his father and his grandfather. I too was born in Quincy, but went to school in Missouri and after joining the military, had not been back to the Gem City in many, many years. When I finally did return, I was astounded and rejuvenated by what I found.
In way of background, my military service eventually brought me to the national capitol region, where I’ve lived for about 15 years. In that time, I’ve had my fair share of mean people, gridlock and “get outta my way” urban attitudes. I thought that was just normal.
Well, I was wrong. It was the procession from the funeral home to the cemetery that convinced me. As we followed the hearse, I was surprised to see cars at intersections waiting patiently for us. People pulled over to the side of the road — on both sides of the street — and no one attempted to pass. Every single car — and I mean 100% — of the cars we encountered gave way, some people even got out and stood in the cold and doffed their hats.
I was moved to tears. I mean, they didn’t know me. They didn’t know who we were, but everyone showed consideration and respect normally reserved for a military funeral. I thought that “normal” people would be irritated at the inconvenience, but not in Quincy. No, Quincy has saved something others either lost or threw out.
I saw it again at the cemetery. Most of the graves had fresh flowers. It was beautiful. Glorious even. Quincy renewed my spirit in my hour of need.
It made me wonder: How does a town teach such “rampant respect?” Such a pervasive tendency to think of others before themselves. How does a community instill such a shared sense of civic responsibility among their people?
Quincy — you may not be the center of attention in this country, or even in the state, but, believe me when I tell you: You are a bright star in an otherwise murky, and sometimes oppressive sky. You are a special place brimming with special people. I don’t know how you did it, but keep doing it, and if anyone can bottle it, send some to Washington. Lord knows we need it.
Brad Broemmel