Quincy is NOT Chicago, indeed
After a year, we have learned a lot about COVID-19 including the reality that there is still a lot to learn. Last spring, signs were popping up declaring "Quincy is not Chicago, Open Adams County Now." Many of us had empathy for the businesses and employees being adversely affected, and it seemed reasonable that the one-size-fits-all approach was perhaps not the best. In a May 17, 2020, editorial entitled "Cooler heads must prevail as the next phase approaches," Whig editorial staff urged patience and noted "We are now less that two weeks from the possibility of moving to the next phase of the state's plan on May 28th. This is crucial time that could be spent making sure distancing recommendations will be followed, putting in place plans to reduce occupancy and keep safe once doors are opened."
As of June 6, 2020, data on the Adams County COVID-19 site showed that Cook County was number one, with a higher percentage of the population of that county having been infected that any other of Illinois' 102 counties. Adams County ranked 74th. Clearly, the signs were correct; Quincy was indeed NOT Chicago. In spite of the outstanding efforts of our health care providers and our health department, as of February 24, 2021, Adams County ranked 12th with roughly 12% of the population having been infected. Unfortunately, one can still correctly conclude that Quincy is NOT Chicago.
As of February 23, 2021, available data indicated 1.78% of Adams County COVID-19 cases resulted in death while Cook County's rate was 2.09%. Again, Quincy is NOT Chicago. We are fortunate to have great health care widely available to the community. I join those who take pride in the responses of our County Health Department in the areas of testing and vaccinations. I am grateful for the willingness of so many to be involved in support of those efforts. But the bottom line remains that, had we been more intent on limiting the spread of the virus as urged in the Whig editorial, applying Cook County's 9% and our 1.78% death rate, we might have registered as many as 34 fewer deaths. Perhaps, had we done better, a former co-worker whom I both enjoyed and respected, and who I know is missed by many, would be among the 34.
John Basinger
Quincy