To The Herald-Whig:
What is going to happen to our country? Millions of people no longer accept mainstream news. They prefer to listen to Fox news and right-wing radio programs that emphasize hatred and conspiracy theories and lies. Millions of people still think that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction (it didn’t); that President Obama was not born in the U.S. (he was); that Obama wasn’t a Christian (he is); and now they believe that President Trump won re-election (he didn’t). How can we function as a democracy when so many of us refuse to believe the truth? You can show them the facts and the evidence, and they simply don’t accept it.
Shame on the Republican leadership for not saying to President Trump, “You have lost the election. Now it’s time for you to accept that.” It was the Republican leadership who went to President Nixon and told him that his time was up. Where are the Republican leaders now who will stand up for our democratic traditions and our very real need for a smooth transition of power? This is their “Profiles in Courage” moment, and they are failing it.
Our country is so divided, and I don’t see how it can be united when so many people don’t accept reality. People might have different opinions, but facts are facts. By choosing to not accept the facts, a segment of our society is moving into very scary territory. We cannot take our democracy for granted.
Jane Ralls