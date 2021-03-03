Student athletes not masking correctly
To The Herald-Whig:
First off I think it is wonderful the high school athletes are back on the courts and other venues. My issue is what good does it do to wear face masks when they don't wear them properly? In all the high light videos very few if any of the kids are wearing their mask correctly. As it is right now there isn't a kid playing any safer from Covid !9 than they would be not wearing a mask at all. Its really a waste of time pitting the mask on.
Bill Russell
Quincy