To The Herald-Whig:
I enjoyed Star Parker’s article of Jan. 21 headlined “Technology is threatening freedom of speech.” I agree that technology firms have enormous power over what we see and read. Many articles of Christian or patriotic content are censored and not allowed on the nation’s major media platforms. Star offered two possible solutions:
The Communications Decency Act could be amended so that speech on technology platforms receive the same protections as all speech protected by the First Amendment.
The Civil Rights Act amended to include those with religious conviction based on teachings of Judaism and Christianity as a protected class.
Conservatives must push for new law and new platforms.
Mae Black
Quincy