To The Herald Whig:
I am a more or less average Quincy resident. I have lived here for 11 years. Though I have little room to claim I myself have been treated unfairly, I’m compelled to call attention that Quincy needs to urgently change how negatively impacted so many people’s lives have been by prejudice and hate they’ve felt here.
I’ve heard people say they’ve felt unsafe walking down the street because strangers verbally assault them. I’ve listened to new Americans say they’ve had to accept employment far below their education and expertise because, in practice, the opportunities are not equal for minorities. While employed with QPS, I remember recoiling out of the staff break room because a teacher concretely asserted all the refugees coming up through Mexico were rapists and murderers. To not hear and not see how hateful a nominal percentage of people in this place can be, and are, you’d have to have your ears blocked and your eyes shut. Even if it’s decided that one, specific case that’s garnered media attention recently was not motivated by prejudicial hate, that won’t change the overriding truth that change is needed here. We need and deserve better than this.
There are monsters in our midst, my neighbors. Either we overcome them, or we are them. In closing, I would like to quote Elie Wiesel: “There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.”
Alison Huber
Quincy