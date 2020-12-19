To The Herald-Whig:
In the Nov. 5 edition of The Herald-Whig, Illinois Gov. Pritzker was quoted, because of the defeat of the Fair Tax, as saying, “There will be cuts, and they will be painful.”
The governor was right, of course. Here are some suggestions for where to start at both the state and local levels:
1. The $10 million widening of State Street and construction of a bicycle lane between 24th and 36th is a waste of money and should not be funded. Let the bicyclists ride on the paths the Park District build for them.
2. The $1.2 million North Sixth Street light and sidewalk replacement project is unnecessary. Between Hampshire and Vermont, there are only empty storefronts and three law offices.
3. The million-dollar grant for another elevator to the Gardner Museum should be revoked. It is unnecessary.
4. No state funds should be given for the Washington Theater money hole. Estimates have been made that the total renovation will cost $15 million. We already have the civic center and other venues.
5. Quincy does not need any changes to the riverfront. Current and past politicians are proposing boat docks, a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, a promenade and other absolute nonsense that will be underwater in the spring and not used in cold weather. The cost could exceed $5 million. Even with the improvements, riverboats will dock at Hannibal, Mo., not at Quincy.
6. The four-way stop sign intersection at 24th and Harrison streets should not be turned into a roundabout. The city of Quincy would have to condemn at least four private residences on the north side of the intersection, in addition to relocating sewer and water lines. The cost would be a small fortune.
Money does not grow on trees nor fall from the sky. The funds come from tax revenue. The Herald-Whig has promoted almost all of these ridiculous spending programs, yet amusingly opposed passage of the Fair Tax. Likewise, most local politicians endorse reckless local spending but don’t want to pay the bill.
Stephen Landuyt