To the Herald Whig,
By now, everyone knows that Mike Troup has above and beyond the professional experience to be an excellent mayor. However, I wanted people know what a great guy Mike is as a person. I was new to town from out of state a few years ago and Mike was our neighbor and family friend. He and his family could not have been more welcoming. When Mike and his family heard my son was having a birthday party and not a lot of people were able to attend, he and entire family came, brought gifts and stayed for the entire party. When he saw that we set up a lemonade stand, he went (really out of his way) to be one our first customers. That’s the kind of guy he is.
Ashley Cory
Quincy