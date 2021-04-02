To The Herald Whig,
I chuckled the first time I heard Mike Troup respond to a question about diversity with his story of growing up as a child of parents who had accents because they were from Czechoslovakia. The second time I heard it in a forum, I no longer thought it was funny. And finally, I was outraged reading his son’s letter to the editor Sunday about the discrimination his paternal grandfather faced, a doctor with a thriving practice who lived in a Tudor house in Quincy’s historic East end.
No, Mike Troup, you don’t get to play the race card. You don’t get to appropriate the horrific oppressive history Black Americans have faced and the continued discrimination they must confront.
I have listened to three forums and have never once heard you utter the words "Black Lives Matter" or "George Floyd”. Your vocabulary doesn’t include the term "systematic racism."
You hang with the Tea Party and subscribe to the politics of anger.
You don’t support the Police Reform Act; you don’t acknowledge it is needed.
Unfortunately, your white male privileged answer to questions of diversity only shows that indeed, racism in Quincy is real.
I have worked with Nora Baldner as a journalist and as a friend. Listen and read what she says on this issue. She’s not afraid to answer the questions. And she doesn’t answer them with stories about her white childhood.
Christine Ledbetter
Quincy