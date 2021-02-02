To The Herald-Whig:
I am supporting Mike Troup for mayor. Mike has the experience, skills, integrity and temperament to lead us into the future, and I ask that you consider supporting him also.
Mike Troup has a wide range of experience in service to Adams County. He has served seven years as a Quincy School Board Member, five years as an elected member of the Adams County Board, and 10 years as a member of the Ambulance Board.
You can vote early today and up to Election Day at the Adams County Courthouse or vote in person at your precinct on the day of the Republican Primary, Feb. 23.
In my estimation, Mike Troup is our best choice for mayor of Quincy. I urge you to support him as well.
C. David Nuessen
Mayor — 1977-1985
Quincy