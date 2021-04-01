To The Herald Whig:
My son-in-law Mike Troup is Quincy's Republican candidate for Mayor. I want the Herald Whig readers to really understand the kind of person Mike is.
He has, from day one of his marriage to my daughter, treated me with the utmost respect, love and care. I have always been able to count on Mike to help me with the smallest things as well as bigger issues when I needed his knowledge and skills to help me with decisions. He is a great listener and problem solver.
Mike is a strong man of faith, full of integrity and true character. He is loyal and honest. I have watched him get involved with a various community projects over the last 40 years and admire his determination to complete the task, to work for the best interest of the group and deliver results.
Although he has his own business and worked extensively on other projects, his family is critical to him. Mike is a man who is true to his word. The jobs he takes on he does extremely well with thoughtful ideas and decisions.
Will Mike make a great Mayor? You bet he will! Please join me in voting for Mike Troup to be Quincy's next Mayor.
Lois Crickard
Quincy