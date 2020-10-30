To The Herald-Whig:
When I graduated from Quincy High in 1979, the ceremony included an invocation and benediction. These prayers were part of the official program and meant to solemnize the occasion. This decades-old local tradition no longer exists. Five leftist politicians masquerading as Supreme Court justices banned graduation prayer in 1992, thanks in large measure to previous actions of Joe Biden. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden led the successful 1987 effort to keep Robert Bork off the court. Had he been confirmed, the decision in 1992 would have been 5 to 4 in favor of prayer. All patriotic Americans, especially veterans, should also remember another 5-to4 decision where a different result would have been obtained with a Justice Bork. That is the decision that protected the desecration of the American flag.
I cannot say Joe Biden hates his country, as only he and God know his heart. However, his most ardent supporters openly embrace a godless, anti-American worldview known as progressivism. Few Americans, including, I suspect, most Biden voters, understand its nature. It is godless not because all progressives are atheists, but because it has no need for anything greater than man. Our Founding Fathers believed our rights as Americans come from our Creator. The purpose of government is the protection of this individual liberty. This is why we say our soldiers fight for freedom. Progressivism is anti-American because it utterly rejects our Founders’ view. Progressives believe rights come from government, whose purpose is the creation of the ideal society. If everyone else submits to their wisdom and moral superiority, the perfect society will be attained.
The fundamental flaw in progressivism is its belief man is perfectible. Centuries of experience have demonstrated this is a lie. Our founders embraced the Christian view man is inherently flawed and incapable of perfection. Every attempt to create the perfect society has failed. As problems mount, those in control insist more and more individual liberty be surrendered. Tyranny is the inevitable result. Fascism, its racist variant, Nazism, and communism are all kin to progressivism. Donald Trump is not perfect nor does he pretend to be. However, he embraces our Founding Fathers’ worldview, which is the essence of America. We do not say our soldiers fight for the perfect society. Trump, not Biden, is the pro-American candidate, and Americans who want to remain free must vote to reelect him.
Alan T. Saeger