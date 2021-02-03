To The Herald-Whig:
What a tremendous difference a county health department can make!
Yes, like many others, we would like to congratulate the Adams County Health Department, Blessing Hospital, Quincy Medical Group and SIU Family Medicine for conducting a very efficient COVID vaccination effort. The online registration process was simple, and our time in and out the door was only 30 minutes.
We would have to search our memories far and wide to recall any mass event more organized.
Darrell and Janet Thompson