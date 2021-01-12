To The Herald-Whig:
The storming of the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 by the violent pro-Trump mob in an attempt to overturn our presidential election has local implications.
We understand that people from the Quincy area were present and part of the mob action that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the “failed insurrection” and what the editorial in The Herald-Whig called an attempted effort to overthrow democracy by a bloody coup.
Our public safety demands that we know the identity of those violence-prone insurrectionists living in our community. Local law enforcement, responsible newsprint, radio and television media should investigate and identify by individual names the local people participating at the scene of the rioting in our nation’s capital.
This is very serious business. I agree with the editorial in The Herald-Whig that Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days for our republic’s democracy.
Hubert G. Staff