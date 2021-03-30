What happened to Doctors’ Day 2020?
During 33 days last year in Blessing Hospital with a COVID diagnosis, Bob Otten experienced much. Among his most vivid memories is a conversation with one of the hospitalists who provided his care.
“He said, ‘I’m going to get you home. He had faith in me,’” Bob recalled.
During the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, this type of compassionate and supportive bedside manner was equally as critical as expert clinical skill. Because at times, bedside manner was the best medicine available. As Bob can attest, the Blessing Hospital medical staff delivered the best of both types of care with amazing ability.
If doctors were not at the bedside, their focus was on virtual care. They quickly acquired the technical skills needed to remain connected with patients through the explosive growth in telehealth visits, the only opportunity most people had to interact with their healthcare provider and manage their health needs during the pandemic.
Doctors also attended daily briefings with the hospital’s chiefs of quality and safety and of medicine, keeping up-to-date for their patients on the nearly constant transformations in treatment protocols as we learned about COVID-19, seemingly by the hour.
Response to the pandemic overshadowed Doctors’ Day on March 30, 2020. However, on Doctors’ Day, March 30, 2021, I ask you to take a moment to reflect on the contributions made by these “heroes of healthcare” during the pandemic and every day, as they work unselfishly to improve the health of our communities.
Happy Doctors’ Day 2021.
Maureen Khan
Quincy