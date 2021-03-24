To The Herald-Whig,
Most residents in Melrose Township probably don’t have any idea who the Melrose Township Road Commissioner is. They just know that the roads and bridges are well taken care of, the potholes are filled, the ditches are cleaned out, the brush is cut, the roadsides are mowed and the snow is plowed. When everything is going well no one really pays attention. The man that takes care of all of this is Kendall Wolf. Kendall Wolf has been the Road Commissioner in Melrose Township for the last ten years and has done a great job. Kendall Wolf is up for re-election on the ballot at the April 6, 2021 election and has an opponent. Please join me in supporting and re-electing Kendall Wolf as Melrose Township Road Commissioner.
Dave Bockhold
Melrose Township