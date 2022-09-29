QUINCY — Anyone who rents living space in Quincy needs to know you’re not alone when it comes to managing your household.
Which could mean anything from maintaining a healthy home, to interacting with City Hall, to money management, to preparing healthy and affordable meals.
Basically, everyday challenges that some tenants find overwhelming, or perhaps in which some could benefit from guidance or coaching.
The Safe and Livable Housing Committee, officially in existence for about 3½ years, will host the first of five free tenant workshops beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 739 N. Eighth St. The first session — titled "Healthy Homes" — will be led by property owner Terry Austin. Each tenant that signs up, and shows up, will receive $65 in cleaning supplies, courtesy of Quincy Medical Group.
"There are about five of us who sent out letters to various businesses asking for donations," committee Chairman Janet Conover said Wednesday. "I was (pleasantly) surprised by how generous people have been."
Conover said that anyone who rents a house or apartment in Quincy is encouraged to attend this series of free workshops.
“We want everyone who comes to feel comfortable," Conover said. “As it stands now, if you are a tenant and you need to make a complaint about either violations or repairs that you think the landlord should make, then all we have in Quincy right now is the Minimum Housing Complaint Form.
“What we are finding is that most tenants are afraid to file them. They are afraid of retribution of some kind. There is a state law against eviction if you have filed a complaint."
Future dates and topics are: October 11, "Working With City Hall"; October 18, "Health in Mind, Body and Spirit"; October 25, "Money Management"; and November 1, "Food: Cheap, Simple, Fun". The latter will include a meal prepared by a chef from Kohl Wholesale Foods. On Tuesday, Hy-Vee will sponsor a light supper prior to the start of the program.
First Baptist Church and Bethel AME Church, and their pastors the Rev. Orville Jones and the Rev. Carl Terry will serve as co-hosts throughout the five weeks. The Rev. Jeff Green, a Quincy resident and pastor of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Macon, Mo., for the past 10 years, will occasionally serve as moderator.
Green believes these sessions will serve a dual purpose.
“There is a need not only to have good landlords but great tenants, in order for both to coexist," Green said Thursday. "Anyone who is a renter, young or old, the same responsibility lies if you’re renting an apartment or a house. When there’s a need, it has to be fulfilled. This is a great start toward what we’re planning to do for the city of Quincy."
