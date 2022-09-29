First of five tenant workshop programs slated for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The Safe and Livable Housing Committee of Quincy will hold the first of five tenant workshops on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at First Baptist Church, 739 N. Eighth St. For more information, call the church at 217-223-4468 or email firstbaptistchurch@fbcqcy.org.

 H-W Photo / Mark Meyer

QUINCY — Anyone who rents living space in Quincy needs to know you’re not alone when it comes to managing your household.

Which could mean anything from maintaining a healthy home, to interacting with City Hall, to money management, to preparing healthy and affordable meals.

