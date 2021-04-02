Quincy Public Schools faced the unknown as it entered the 2020-21 school year, as did school districts across the nation.
Districts grappled with the decision of whether to bring students back for in-person learning during a pandemic, and if so, doing it safely.
The Quincy School Board and district staff knew in-person education was vital to many students in the community.
Figures from the Illinois State Board of Education show that 57% of students in the district come from low-income households.
Offering in-person learning provides a safe environment for these students, along with the social-emotional benefits of being around other kids. Many students rely on free and reduced meals, as well as the Kidzpacks that have food for families for over the weekend.
The district knew there had to be an option for families who didn’t feel safe in returning for in-person learning, especially those more susceptible to COVID-19.
A remote learning option was established that allowed students to return to school quarterly if their families felt comfortable.
All things considered, the hard work paid off. In-person learning has been available all school year, even when cases spiked locally in late 2020.
The district made tremendous strides on remote learning for the school year.
Last spring, district staff had to develop an at-home learning plan as schools were shuttered during the early parts of the pandemic. This was back when little was known about the virus that brought the world to a halt.
A meal distribution plan was put into place to make sure that the children in our community would not go hungry.
Months of planning typically are needed to launch this type of initiative.
To the all the staff that made it happen, thank you.
These plans took place with the full support of the Quincy School Board, which has restored the confidence in the community after many years of what at times sounded like political posturing seen in Springfield and Washington.
There may be disagreements on an issue before the School Board, but they speak their peace and move on for the betterment of the community.
Three seats are up for election in Tuesday’s election. School Board President Sayeed Ali and School Board member Richard McNay are both seeking their third term, and Rachael Petty is seeking to join the board.
Both Ali and McNay helped with the changed approach of the Quincy School Board. They served on the board during construction of the five new elementary schools and the expansion of Quincy High School after voters approved an $89 million bond issue in 2014.
Petty has been active in the district since moving to Quincy in 2002. Serving on the Boundary Advisory Task Force, which established the boundaries for the five new elementary schools, and the District Improvement Committee, Petty will join the School Board ready to contribute.
Funding education will continue to be an issue for the district, and the state of Illinois won’t pick up the slack in the near future.
The district must fund a $15 per hour minimum wage and a $40,000 minimum wage for teachers, though a higher teacher salary is seen as a way to improve teacher retention.
The district expects to receive at least $6.8 million in federal funds as part of the response to the pandemic, but that is a temporary fix.
In March 2020, voters turned down a 53-cent increase to the district’s education fund. The $1.84 education fund rate has not changed since it was established in 1988.
The School Board will need to consider asking voters again in the future. It’s a decision not made lightly.
Ali, McNay and Petty receive our endorsement for the Quincy School Board.