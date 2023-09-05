Rita Mae Terstriep

Rita Mae Terstriep, age 87, of Payson died Friday, September 1, 2023. She was born April 1, 1936, in Gilmer Township, Adams County, the youngest of seven children of Leonard and Lidwina (Willer) Rossmiller. She married Russell Terstriep May 21, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2015.

Rita was a lifelong farm wife. She graduated from Liberty High School and was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was a member of the church Altar Society. She was an avid viewer of Mass for Shut Ins and prayed the rosary for many people. Rita and Russ were well-known as the candy tent people at the St. Anthony’s Picnic each summer. Rita always had a wide array of the favorite candies for all the kids at the picnic. Rita served as an Adams County 4-H leader for more than 20 years with the Payson Juniorettes. She was a wonderful seamstress and sewed for her family. She always had two big gardens and canned her produce. Her red velvet cakes were a family tradition for birthdays and special occasions. Her family is her greatest legacy.

