Rita Mae Terstriep, age 87, of Payson died Friday, September 1, 2023. She was born April 1, 1936, in Gilmer Township, Adams County, the youngest of seven children of Leonard and Lidwina (Willer) Rossmiller. She married Russell Terstriep May 21, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2015.
Rita was a lifelong farm wife. She graduated from Liberty High School and was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was a member of the church Altar Society. She was an avid viewer of Mass for Shut Ins and prayed the rosary for many people. Rita and Russ were well-known as the candy tent people at the St. Anthony’s Picnic each summer. Rita always had a wide array of the favorite candies for all the kids at the picnic. Rita served as an Adams County 4-H leader for more than 20 years with the Payson Juniorettes. She was a wonderful seamstress and sewed for her family. She always had two big gardens and canned her produce. Her red velvet cakes were a family tradition for birthdays and special occasions. Her family is her greatest legacy.
Survivors include son Steve (Julie) Terstriep of Industry, IL and daughter, Janice (Kevin) Schuckman of Quincy and daughter-in-law, Lori Terstriep of Payson.
Grandchildren Kimberly Sparks of Payson, Craig (Nikki) Brinkman of Maywood, Mo., Amy Brinkman of Chatham, IL, Erik (Ashley) Terstriep of Macomb, IL, Leigh (Scott) Bickerman of Rushville, IL, Adam Terstriep of Payson, IL, Christopher (Caitlyn) Terstriep of Jainesville, WI, Ryan (Stephanie) Terstriep of Eureka, MO, Emily Terstriep of St. Charles, MO; Kory (Jenni) Schuckman of Bettendorf, IA; Kody (Kelsey) Schuckman of South Beloit, IL, Kayla (Eric) Thomas of Quincy, IL, and Konner Schuckman of St. Louis, MO.
Great Grandchildren Logan, Devin and Nolan Sparks, Emma Brinkman, Milania, Royce and Kash Jones, Ellis Terstriep, Jordan and Reagan Bickerman, Hudson Terstriep, Hailey and Austin Schuckman, Demi, Cooper, and Lucy Schuckman, and Charlotte Thomas. Three new great grandchildren are expected within the next six months. One brother, Earl (Susie) Rossmiller of Liberty, IL survives. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives.
In addition to her husband, Rita was also preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sandra Brinkman along with her husband Randy; a son, Ed Terstriep, brothers Paul Rossmiller along with his wife Dorothy, Virgil Rossmiller along with his wife Carlene, sisters Marie Vogel along with her husband Jerry, Mildred Hillebrenner along with her husband Don, and Dorothy Wilde along with her husband Jim.
The family wishes to share special thanks to the staff and friends at Bickford of Quincy who made her stay there so special, and to the doctors and nurses in the ICU center at Blessing Hospital, Quincy who took such wonderful care of not only Mom but our family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or to Bickford of Quincy. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
