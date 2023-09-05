Roberta "Bobby" Lee Bryan-Wallace, 88, passed away on September 3, 2023, in Blessing Hospital.
She was born on January 27, 1935, the daughter of Edgar Felix and Maxine (Kendall) Ratliff in Barry, Illinois. She married Thomas "Woody" Woodson Bryan on March 5, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1997. She married Donald Eldon Wallace on January 1, 2000. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2018.
While married to Woody, who was in the U.S. Army at the time, they were stationed all over the world. They lived in Panama City, Panama; London, England; and Pirmasens, Germany. While living in Europe, they enjoyed traveling extensively.
For twenty years Bobby worked at Sears Roebuck and Company as a switchboard company and then later in the catalog department.
Everyone that knew Bobby knew that she was an avid reader and loved to work puzzles and crosswords. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends.
Bobby is survived by her loving children: Carol (Doug Jacoby) Hendrian of Lakeland, TN; Kelly (Brad) Crossan of Quincy; Thomas (Lynn) Bryan III of Quincy; and Edwin (Glenda) Bryan of Macomb, IL; a sister, Lola Easley of Quincy; grandchildren: Jerry McPherson, Jason Bryan, James Bryan, Bryce (Lindsay) Gilbert, Crystal (Chris) Vitullo, Keegan Nesbit, Kourtney (Geoffrey) Thompson, Chase (Haley) Crossan, Reece (Rachel Meyer) Crossan, Amanda Bryan, Thomas Bryan IV, Austin Bryan, Joshua Bryan, Evan (Emma Gilliland) Bryan, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by her parents, her first and second husbands; an infant daughter, Mary Lynn; a son, David, and nephews: Shon and Scott Easley; and Michael Wallace; and a niece, Diana Bryan.
Visitation: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
Service: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
Interment: Quincy Memorial Park
Memorials: Many thanks to the caring staff and kind residents of Sunset Assisted Living who befriended her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Sunset Assisted Living Activity Fund. Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
