In a world of deli meats whose varieties belie their similar appearances and specialty sandwiches stuffed with more style than protein, a slab of bologna between two slices of white bread is a raft of satisfying sanity.
Since early last century, when it was first formulated from discarded bits and organ meats, bologna became the first genuine leftover food. And as with all leftovers, bologna was “good enough” fare for eaters looking for cheaper meals.
The Depression and World War II gave bologna sales a boost. Why, you could feed your family of four with a slab of bologna without thought of blowing your ration budget. Workers, soldiers, and school child carried a sandwich with him to his daily grind. They ate it and liked it. Or did without.
But we liked it. We used to have simple palates with little need for frou frou. Once we hiked those five miles to school on worn soles, we needed only bologna for lunch. Just something to chew and wash down with a liquid. And, yes, some of us had to walk in deep snow.
Anyway, bologna was already a modest family’s staple when manufacturers learned to vacuum pack meats. It would stay moist and fresh for days. Just the way we liked our bologna. We ate it through the '60s, taking sandwiches to school with only a little worry that the lukewarm meat we chomped at noon was still good.
Then, in the '70s, Oscar Meyer released the secret marketing weapon that indoctrinated an entire generation to the muli-meat circles that would make our tummies sing with joy:
There he was, sitting on a dock on a sunny, breezy day. His 4-year-old body was chunky from his obvious love of bologna and his curly hair framed the smiling face that would perform one of the most recognizable and popular commercials in history.
Fishing pole (tiny) in one hand and a diagonal-cut half-sandwich in the other, this cherub of consumerism opened his mouth and sang the virtues of bologna in alphabetical perfection:
“My boloney has a first name: it’s O-S-C-A-R. My baloney has a second name: it’s M-A-Y-E-R…”
His tiny sneakers wobbled with the effort of spelling. By the time he finished the ditty and took a happy bite of his sandwich, there was no need to wonder whether or not he caught a fish.
The world was hooked. On him…and B-O-L-O-G-N-A.
Every person with a TV began singing and spelling our favorite meat and its genius manufacturer. We gave the song an 85 on the American Bandstand chart. (It had a good beat and you could dance to it.)
Sales soared and took Wonder white bread along for the ride. Few people ate their bologna sandwiches with fancy wheat or—gasp—rye bread in my memory. It was white square, tan circle, white bread.
Maybe we added a little something to our sandwich. Mustard, lettuce, a thin onion slice, or mayo. And that was okay. But most of us just slapped the meat on the bread and ate it.
I was a bread smasher. I’d put the bologna on the bread, top it with the other slice of bread, and make a CPR fist of my hands. Squish. Less bread to chew through and a better bite to that bologna. And, if the bread was a bit stale, smashing it paper-thin eliminated the stiffness.
Bologna sales have dropped as we’ve become fancier and more aware of our health. Hodge-podge meat is probably not good for us. I’m eating other meats more often now (though still squishing my bread).
But, in its day, there was nothing better. More filling. And nothing that said home to many of us more than a sandwich of good old:
