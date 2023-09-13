In a world of deli meats whose varieties belie their similar appearances and specialty sandwiches stuffed with more style than protein, a slab of bologna between two slices of white bread is a raft of satisfying sanity.

Since early last century, when it was first formulated from discarded bits and organ meats, bologna became the first genuine leftover food. And as with all leftovers, bologna was “good enough” fare for eaters looking for cheaper meals.

