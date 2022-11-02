I bought one of those plastic daily pill organizers with tiny compartments. They come in lots of colors to coordinate with the décor of any geriatric, prescription-dependent’s ‘my bathtub has a safety bar’ bathroom.

Now that I’m taking three capsules a day, the doctor recommended I use one so I don’t get confused.

