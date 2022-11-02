I bought one of those plastic daily pill organizers with tiny compartments. They come in lots of colors to coordinate with the décor of any geriatric, prescription-dependent’s ‘my bathtub has a safety bar’ bathroom.
Now that I’m taking three capsules a day, the doctor recommended I use one so I don’t get confused.
Actually, it’s two whole pills and one-half pill. Hence, the seafoam green pill splitter I bought to coordinate with my new seafoam green pill holder.
I could have gotten the hulking one-month pill caddy, but it was as big as a cigar box. I wanted a streamlined look.
My new pill holder is the cool model. Each day of the week has its own nickname. The first three letters of each word are stamped atop hinged doors. It will be a friendly sort of way to start each morning:
“Hello, Mon!” “Hey, it’s Tue!” “Whassup, Wed?”
The first door is ‘Sun’, reminding me that the rising of that celestial orb signals my first day of drugs ingestion each week.
In the comical vein that is the hallmark of all pharmaceutical products, the last little plastic door is marked "Sat." As in: "I hope you’re SATisfied with your weekly quota of depression-suppressing, cholesterol-lowering, blood-pressure-stabilizing pills."
I grabbed all the prescription bottles with my name on them from the "drug shelf" of the kitchen cabinet, plunked them onto the counter, and got to work.
Filling my drug rectangle was a production rivaling the most intricate of medical processes. My hands were tools — I was a chemist whose stubby fingers held the secrets to clear arteries and emotional management.
All I had to do was get one of each pill from the big bottles to their daily squares.
Capsules clattered along the counter. My dog galloped toward the sound, licking his chops at the mimicry of dog food pellets.
Zoloft fluttered ethereally, in Zen-like patterns, toward the edge. Hulking horse pills of Zocor thundered like hooves against the surface; thankfully, they were hobbled by some toast crumbs.
A few capsules bounced into various days of the week, and some piggy-backed inside the same square to double my pleasure for that particular day. I considered tossing handfuls of spilled pills skyward in abandon and letting fate choose my week’s roller coaster chemical ride, but I’m sure it would have exceeded my Recommended Daily Allowance of fun to play Russian Roulette with prescriptions.
I needed these pills to stay sane and stereotypically self-medicated, like the rest of the population old enough to remember that ‘Geritol has twice as much iron in one tablespoon as in a pound of calf’s liver’.
I filled my drug cubbies with encapsulated health and clicked each door shut. No more worrying about forgetting to take my medicine. All I have to do is find out what day it is each morning, find the nicknamed day on my pill-holder, and chug-a-lug.
Maybe I should also buy some of those day-of-the-week undies, too. Then I could cross-check my underwear against my capsules for added assurance. (I’m stepping into "Friday," so it must be time for "Fri" drugs).
I could even market the idea to other prescription-poppers: "Better Living through Chemical Organization in Conjunction with Embroidered Undies."
Gee. Guess my Zoloft isn’t strong enough to curb my manic ideas.
