“Leaves the color of 'Fruit Loops,'” my mother used to say. She'd sigh wistfully as we drove along Missouri highways each fall, filling her eyes with autumn's colors and filling the car with sighs of delight.

But after a dozen or so miles of tree viewing, the thrill of it all would begin to wane. “Wonder if there's a fast food place around here? I sure could use a soda.” She began scouring the hillsides for those familiar planks of publicity: also made of wood and full of colorful hues.

