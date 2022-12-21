The little Lord Jesus opened His brand-new eyes and looked around the stable. He was full of all wisdom and knowledge, even though His infant lips could form only baby sounds.

He smiled up at His mother; she had given him an earthly birth, one of pain and exquisite sacrifice. Her face was the first glimpse of hope He saw in the world.

