The Fashion section of the newspaper was a surprise. Its story about swimsuits finally gave hopeful water wings to my dead-man’s float attitude toward ever buying one again.
The front page showed a swimsuit model who wasn’t a waifish, doe-eyed preteen girl/woman. She wasn’t standing in pretzel contortion along a sunny beach, displaying this year’s newest duct-tape-sized bikini.
This woman was older. At least of childbearing age. Her hair wasn’t blowing in artificial winds of tropically calibrated winds. It was plastered to her head in that familiar “back comb” style we all sport after repeated dunkings.
Best of all, she was IN THE WATER. Any woman over 21 knows that the blur of water hides every flaw. That’s why we make a mad dash for the pool seconds after removing our giant cover-ups.
We’re not hot. We don’t even want to swim. We want to hide.
The smiling model had magic words bobbing against her soggy left ear:
What? They make those? I’ve never seen a bathing suit that an actual grownup female can wear with confidence.
Sure. They make lots of suits in lots of sizes and styles. An array of embarrassing spandex droops from skinny hangars and hungry models each spring, reminding us that summer will soon be requiring the obligatory display of skin gratefully hidden from our eyes all winter.
But every woman old enough to remember Woodstock knows the truth.
None of those fit. The bodies that can fill those suits have never known the agony of gravity. The defeat of cellulite.
REAL women all wear the same suit. Black. Maybe a splashy, flowered number—if it’s tasteful. Our one-piece swimsuit is cut low on the leg to avoid unsightly crease lines. It covers as much back as we can pack inside, to give the illusion of smooth continuity along our padded spines.
REAL women wear suits with straps at least 4 inches wide, to support our once-perky-now-pendulous flotation devices. We carry them to the shallow end of the water with guaranteed sunburn protection to the huge area they shade.
Flippy skirts cover the bottoms of REAL women, hiding everything below the belt. At least until we get out of the pool. Then our little lily pad skirts flatten down in clinging betrayal.
Giant black sunglasses protect our identity and we don wetly slapping flip-flop sandals to attract attention to the ground. To our feet, where all women are equal.
When I saw the story in the paper, I grabbed the rest of my Pecan Sandies cookies and splayed across the couch. I wanted to see these magical garments for REAL women.
Yes. These were real women. They all had problem areas. And the article gave solutions. Women without curves were instructed on the patterns that would create the illusion of shapely forms.
Big ‘tummies’ (I love that fuzzy word) were draped with material that promised to fool others into assuming that feminine modesty prevented the wearer from exposing what surely must be a sit-up sleek stomach beneath.
Problem chest line? Draw attention to your firmer attributes, the article said, with bright bottoms and flashy accessories that catch sunlight and create a blinding glare.
My self-image was buoyed to see these normal bodies. Most were younger than my own, but all genuinely depicted. They showed me that I wasn’t the only female on the planet who didn’t have a body that fit into a bikini.
I’m going to find a REAL swimsuit this year. A REAL suit for my REAL body. And when I go to the pool this summer, I will NOT be the lady sprinting across the concrete and toward the water like a greased pig at the County Fair.
I might even take off my sunglasses and risk recognition, but I doubt it.
