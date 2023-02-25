The women who worked at Pursley’s U-Save Mart knew me well — I lived just up the street and spent hours that summer wandering the store aisles to keep cool and dream of what I would buy.

The first aisle on the left was my favorite. The sign overhead read, "BEAUTY/PERSONAL CARE." Shampoo, curlers, eye shadow, lipstick. Things a 14-year-old girl wanted. Needed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.