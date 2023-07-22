Drive-in movies were a popular dating destination when I was a teenager. After a quick meal, usually curbside at A&W, my date and I set off for the drive-in a dozen miles away.
My date’s car had bench seats; it was up to me to set the mood for the drive. I could stay sitting near the window on the passenger’s side and rest my arm along the window, staring out at the road ahead and trying to look cool.
Or, I could scooch over a bit. Just halfway. The hump on the floorboard was there, so I’d drape my legs demurely to one side. I could smell his Hai Karate cologne from there, and loved the closeness.
If we’d been dating a while, though, I knew just where to sit. I slid across the vinyl seat and snaked my arm across his shoulder. My thigh against his accelerator leg, it was as if we were connected like conjoined twins.
When we arrived, my date thrust single bills to the boy in the booth. It was time to find the perfect spot to park.
We rolled down lane after lane. All afforded a good view of the huge white movie screen, so that was not a factor in our choice.
The front slots were for families and friends. There was a playground situated below the screen for children to enjoy before the movie began.
The very back slots were for serious neckers. To park in the very back was not good for one’s reputation, even though the same necking took place in most every car on the lot with a couple inside.
We parked mid-lot. My date rolled forward to make sure the front wheels of the car were atop the mound of weedy dirt that gave us the best viewing angle.
My date reached out, grabbed the clunky, silver, square, speaker from its pole, and pulled it inside the car. A thick, black, coiled cord slithered across the open sill.
He hooked the speaker onto the rear window and rolled the glass up. The dusty grill blasted tinny bits of hit songs; he adjusted the round knob to set the volume.
While we waited for dark, we had time to rubberneck the lot for friends and rivals. We looked to see who was dating who that week and who had broken up. It was a microcosm of our teen world.
The smell of greasy French fries wafted across the lot. My date swaggered to the garishly lit concession stand and returned with Pepsis and snacks.
When it was dark enough, a bright rectangle began shining the coming attractions onto the huge, whitewashed wooden screen.
In my memory, the movies at our drive-in were usually horror films. They were schlocky in their gore, but wildly popular in the '60s and '70s. "Motel Hell." "The Incredible Two-headed Transplant." "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."
They were money makers, because we all cuddled better when afraid.
The next two hours could be dreamy or drama-filled. Our true love, willpower, and clammy nerves gave the interior of the car an aura of excitement we’d replay days later.
The movie played. We waged the timeworn war of hormones versus honor. My date was usually respectful. I reveled in his restraint and prayed for my own.
Our car windows and those around us fogged over from the kissing and sighs of eternal devotion exchanged in whispery angst.
When the closing credits rolled, we sighed and drifted apart. The speaker went back on its peg and we joined the trail of cars snaking to the exit.
Drive-in movies are almost gone now. The ones that remain are family-friendly destinations of thrifty nostalgia. But we who learned to kiss, giggle, and navigate the world of teen romance there will always smile knowingly at their memory.
