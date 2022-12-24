I love Christmas music, but I can’t sing on paper. So, here is a story filled with 30+ songs of the season. See if you can spot them all.
****************
I decided to go for a stroll on Dec. 24. It was like walking in a winter wonderland! All around me, I could hear one of my favorite things; the silver bells that rang in this otherwise silent night. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for me, because Christmas brings such joy to the world.
It was a perfect night for a sleigh ride, but baby, it’s cold outside … and since ‘twas the night before Christmas, I thought I’d better not. I told everyone I’ll be home for Christmas Eve dinner, so I turned toward the house.
Jingle bells of silver and gold hung from the holly and the ivy along the path. I noticed that the little Drummer boy (Billy) from the next block was home for the holidays. He was up on the housetop, trying to hang pretty paper decorations in the dark. I heard him call to his sister: “Bring a torch, Jeanette Isabella!”.
I trudged over the river and through the woods and thought about my family. It had been a rough year. Grandma got run over by a reindeer, but Carol (of the Bells Rehabilitation Center) worked with her for several months. We were so happy when Grandma returned home, completely recovered.
When I finally arrived at my house, the living room was dark, except for the blue Christmas lights on our tree. I stepped inside and heard someone whispering, “Santa … Baby!!” I could see the shadows of two people sitting in chairs and rockin’ around the Christmas tree. The chairs groaned a fum-fum-fum sound on the carpet as they creaked back and forth.
I could just make out Mom, sitting on one of the rockers in her o holy night gown. She’d never wear that if company came! Every year I offered to buy her new Christmas pajamas, but she always said, “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth sinking into that wonderful pecan pie you bring over for dinner each year!”
The other rocker held a fat man in a fuzzy coat. As I got nearer, I heard him say “Merry Christmas, Darling,” to my mother. And I bet you know what happened next:
I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus!
My gasp gave me away. A deep voice boomed out, “What child is this?” I flipped on the lights and began to laugh.
Santa turned out to be Dad! He always dressed that way for the twelve days of Christmas he spent collecting donations for the Salvation Army.
After dinner, I climbed up the stairs to my bedroom and settled into bed. Soon, when I heard the bells on Christmas Day, I’d take a deep breath of Heaven-ly aromas coming from our annual Christmas breakfast, smile, and know that Christmastime is here.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas, readers. May your holidays be filled with joy, memories, and music!
