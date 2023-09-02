There is a doctor for every organ in the body. Like a jigsaw puzzle, we're dumped from the box and pieces are distributed to the proper physician for placement.
Sometimes I wish I had a body like Gumby — all one piece and solid through and through. It'd make things a lot easier without all those parts inside.
Up to now, I've been getting by with the minimal of medical care. Yearly female checkups. The occasional chiropractic visit. We have a local nurse practitioner who treats us for minor stuff. She is our ‘flu/ear infection/don't know what I've got but give me amoxicillin’ doctor.
Well, my parts are starting to get rusty. Like the Tin Man, I've been moaning for the oil can a lot lately. My hands ache like crazy sometimes. And I have more headaches than all Three Stooges after a frying-pan fight.
According to Dr. Amoxicillin: "We need to get that blood pressure down. Here is a pamphlet of things you hate to eat. And no salt." Yeah. Right.
During my yearly checkup, I tried to get my gynecologist to check out a painful lump on my ring finger. She said "hmmm," dropped my hand in disinterest and informed me that my fingers were in the wrong hemisphere of her expertise. "Show it to your family doctor."
What do I do about this finger?
I finally made an appointment with a family doctor. He looks nice from what I can tell by the photo on the brochure his perky nurse gave me. He promises to be a physician for the entire body.
"Does he treat all ages?"
Nurse Perky nodded like a plastic hula-girl ornament on the dash of a Lincoln.
"Does he take my insurance?"
Now I was getting suspicious. Why wasn't this guy a specialist like all the others? Did he have trouble concentrating on just one subject in school? Couldn't he decide which body part he liked best? And, more importantly — does he have drugs besides amoxicillin?
"My husband has heart problems … "
"Not a problem," she whispered.
"How about hypertension? I'll tell you right now, I'm not giving up salt … so he better have some pills for that …"
Her grass skirt swished on, not missing a beat, and slinky-d her neck into affirmative gyrations.
"I'm sure Doctor will be able to treat your entire family. Please fill out these sheets and bring them back with your insurance card."
By the time I answered all the questions on the ‘let's get acquainted’ sheet, I started feeling really sick. I had more Xs on the "have you ever experienced" list than a convention of divorcees. My eyes were starting to blur from the TINY questions. And I heard a rustling noise in my ears that could signal a serious illness ...
No—that was just my youth whispering, "Goodbye."
I am joining the ranks of the doctor's-office sitters. The glut of older Americans who eventually grow to enjoy waiting-room chats and year-old magazines. I will be tearing recipes from ragged issues of Good Housekeeping, trading aches with others who remember when ‘Hurts So Bad’ was a song instead of a lifestyle.
The thought was enough to make me groan.
Nurse Leilani flicked a feathery eyeball my direction. "Are you all right, ma'am?"
I straightened up in my plastic chair, giving my brittle bones a chance to calcify in a position of good posture.
"Yes, dearie." I heard my grandma’s voice croaking through my mouth.
"Just a touch of reality."
I wiggled my"‘X-ing" pen toward her, sending fresh island breezes her way with my fat, arthritic fingers. "It'll pass."
