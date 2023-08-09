I have a dry-erase board on the inside door of my office (extra bedroom). In an attempt to keep motivated, I scribbled: “WRITING IS FUN!” on the surface.
And it is. But sometimes I forget.
When I began writing, it was for the pure pleasure of capturing moments I found amusing or touching in my life. I didn’t intend to be a writer and didn’t plan to send anything anywhere for anyone else to read.
Over three decades ago, I wrote a humorous story about John’s hunting obsession and the ways it affected our marriage through the years. It was for us; just a funny revelation of my feelings at the time.
I remember smiling as I wrote it and being “in the moment” while the words clicked onto the page.
After I finished, I showed John, who nodded amiably. And that was that.
Between raising children and caring for my husband and working, I found time to slap words onto paper with little thought as to where they’d end up.
On a whim one day, I sent the hunting story to a newly established local paper asking for content. Living in a rural community, I thought other hunter families would smile and understand.
Well, that was the beginning. The paper asked me to come up with a column title and write weekly for the paper. I was excited! I couldn’t wait to tell stories and share them with neighbors.
I called the column, “Life on the Edge”.
Week after week, I’d carve out time (late at night, children’s naptimes) to write anything I wanted. Most columns were humorous; some were more serious. But all were inspired by the everyday life we all lead.
It wasn’t a job, really. I wasn’t being paid, and I didn’t care. I loved seeing my words in print and felt proud of myself.
A few years later, I visited my hometown paper in St. Clair, Missouri, and offered “Life” to them. For the next eight years, I sent them columns every week. Eventually, I was being paid to write.
The years have flown past. I’ve written about milestones of parenthood, marriage mishaps, new life and the crushing sadness of death. My family, not particularly impressed but always supportive, endured my commentary on our lives without protest. I think they must have known how happy it made me.
Today, the kids are grown and life is slower. My experiences are narrower than in the days when each morning brought a new family calamity or a fresh view of the world around me.
My life has never been particularly exciting or adventure-rich. I just spent days, weeks, months, years, learning to navigate adulthood with the normal stumbles and accomplishments we all experience.
With deadlines for over a dozen papers looming each week now, I occasionally find a pressure to write that has never plagued me in the past.
Am I empty of inspiration? Too old to think new thoughts? Could my life be no longer worthy of words?
Then I realized what I had forgotten.
“WRITING IS FUN!”
Writing has sustained, excited, and kept me happy (sane) for most of my life. I can melt into the page as hours fly by, just opening my heart to a retelling of ordinary moments in a way only I can tell it.
And that’s a wonderful thing. I don’t need to be the best. I don’t need to appeal to everyone. I just need to have FUN.
So, I am taking a moment to look at that dry-erase board every time I get ready to write “Robin Writes” for you.
And I remind myself, as I sit down to type, that it’s also for me.
