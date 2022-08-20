Just when we had amassed a good collection of Elvis, Andy Williams and Barbra Streisand albums, they took records away from us. We had all the necessary equipment: record players, spare needles, that little plastic disc to make the 45s fit the spindle.

But records were bulky and easily scratched. And nobody could listen to an LP in the car. It was time for something new.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.