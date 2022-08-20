Just when we had amassed a good collection of Elvis, Andy Williams and Barbra Streisand albums, they took records away from us. We had all the necessary equipment: record players, spare needles, that little plastic disc to make the 45s fit the spindle.
But records were bulky and easily scratched. And nobody could listen to an LP in the car. It was time for something new.
They gave us the eight-track tape; a plastic box of fat, magnetic tape that we shoved into our car consoles like bread into a toaster. All the newest songs were available on eight tracks, and record releases began to dwindle.
We bought cute little suitcases to keep our Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Box Tops tapes in and learned listen to songs punctuated by periodic chu-CHUNGs as the tapes changed tracks. Cool.
Eight-track tapes weren’t perfect. They whined when they got older. Tangled like spaghetti inside our players. And who can forget the sound of an eight-track tape when it started to mess up — making Jefferson Airplane sound like The Archies?
It was time for a change.
Cassettes. More dependable. Better sound. Smaller. Of course, these new tapes would need new players and new briefcases to carry them around. We trudged to the nearest store and plunked down our dough.
How else could we hear the Rascals and the 5th Dimension?
Cassettes serenaded us for years and years. We re-bought all our eight-track favorites; we even scoured the ‘Easy Listening’ racks for the LP artists we had left on the spindle. Our music collections grew; we felt we had invested wisely.
I think CDs spun from the mind of a crazed, former LP-er. He was in his attic one hot day, just poking around, when he noticed Lesley Gore’s eye peering at him from inside an old cardboard box.
He pulled the box toward him, and what he saw inside that box was sadder than the movies that had made Lesley cry.
Decades in the hot attic had turned his treasured records into one giant, heavy Frisbee.
He tried to peel them apart, but they broke into bits, like the frozen Turkish Taffy bars he used to slam against the sidewalk.
There he knelt, surrounded by shards of Anka and Mathis and Shirelles, blubbering out lyrics that were lost to him forever:
“OHMYLITTLESOLDIERBOY”. “DIIIAAANNAA”. “CHANCESSSARRRREEEEE”.
“I know!” He stood suddenly, bumping his balding head on a rafter. “I’ll bring records back! We need something new, anyway.
They can be round — I always liked round music best — but they can be smaller. Thinner. And…YES…SHINY!” His eyes gleamed.
The CD was born. Tiny circles that are less sturdy than the old LPs we abandoned all those years ago. The artwork on the cases was not as cool as what we had enjoyed on our LP albums.
And although the sound quality may be better, it just doesn’t seem right to listen to a tiny record and not hear the needle scratching along the grooves.
But we had to buy them. New music lived on CDs. Old songs were squeezed into "The Best of" CDs, and we snatched them up with liver-spotted paws that itched to hear Otis Redding on our new CD players.
Now, my daughter tells me it’s time to throw away all my CDs and stream music. “It’s the modern way,” she tells me. I sigh and try to adapt. Again.
We’ll always want music in our lives. But when "rock" is what our chairs do, and listening isn’t "easy" for us anymore, I think we’ll imagine our favorite songs the way we loved hearing them first:
They will have the tinny sound of a big old LP record, and the music will travel through fabric-covered stereo speakers from a wooden piece of furniture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.