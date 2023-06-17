“Michelle’s daddy can lift a house!” My 5-year-old daughter cried giant tears. She wiped her nose with a dirty fist and glared at the back door as it slammed shut behind her. “Michelle says her daddy is the strongest daddy in the WHOLE WORLD.”

Tears made dotted lines down her cheeks, ending at the corner of her mouth. She licked at them angrily. “I told her that my daddy lifted the swing set and the doghouse and that big bunch of logs over there, but she didn’t care.

