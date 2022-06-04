A matrimonial malady of horrific proportion threatens the sanctity of hearth and home. It leaves its signature ink marks on every couple with a newspaper subscription and reading skills, and no one is immune.
New relationships are the most prevalent sites of initial infection; the disease targets the tender areas of romantic myopia and etches agony into its furry little underbelly.
Your mate is snuggled next to you on the couch. You’re sharing the Sunday newspaper — cuddled and cozy — just enjoying the written word together. He points his finger to print on his page and looks up.
“Hey, honey. That movie you wanted to see is getting great reviews. They say it’s Oscar-worthy.” He pauses and waits for your response.
How endearing, you think, smiling sappily. My hubby is sharing news with me. The squeak of surprised interest you emit exudes approval and encourages exposition. He squirms slightly, hunches over his page, and furrows his fuzzy brows in concentration. Oh, look. He’s hunting for more tidbits to share.
This innocent moment marks the onset on a conjugal irritation that only deafness or divorce can soothe. A disease has stricken your mate, but the pain is all yours.
From this day forward. In sickening regularity. And forsaking all huffing clues of protest: your significant other will consider it his DUTY to read the newspaper to you.
He has contracted NEWSPAPER READING DISEASE.
“Green Eggs and Ham” pronunciation skills fill the larynx of the reader. He sucks in a swig of air, plumping his lungs for public performance. The lips that spoke wedding vows and sealed your eternal union with promising firmness flap open like a limp, steamed, envelope. The message spills out.
“Oughta get some furnace filters. Lowe’s has ‘em on sale. $3.99.” (and Kohls has a clearance sale on shoes. 20% off towels …) His “Sam-I-Am” inflections ping pain against your eardrums.
In the early stages of his illness, you grunt after each announcement to show interest. Oh, my friend. Courtesy is an evil enabler. You’ve added fuel to his hot-air furnace. And it’s gonna be a long, long winter.
NEWSPAPER READING DISEASE forces your mate to provide updates on printed topics that you find nauseatingly boring. He will toss sports statistics your way and pepper them with incomprehensible commentarial expletives. Sports statistics are tossed like dice and peppered with commentarial expletives.
Obituaries of strangers whose names seem familiar to him (and therefore, to you) are recited, filling your head with ‘nee’ s and internment dates.
What’s the latest take on dietary prevention of cholesterol buildup? Don’t worry. His fingers are underlining the words right now, and his “listen to this” s are sure to clog your auditory canals.
There is no cure for NEWSPAPER READING DISEASE. The only treatment offering a modicum of relief is to read faster than he can talk. That way, you can enjoy the paper before his recitation begins.
Every Sunday morning is a chance to compete. Pages crackle in a duet of determined solitude. Eyes scan headlines. Your brain races to consume information of personal interest — desperately gobbling words before they’re mired in monotonal sound-bites.
But you’ll never win. As long as any supermarket prints a “buy one get one free” ad. As sure as any politician issues any opinion. And for the duration of your subscription to any newspaper. The disease your marriage contracted, back when “sharing” was a warm and fuzzy tweet, has taken up residence in the birdcage. Once you’re in its ‘Polly Wants a Tidbit’ clutches, there is no escape.
All you can do is spread the newspaper pages and wait listlessly for the dull word droppings.
